Second strong earthquake strikes Philippines in 24 hours

Residents walk past damages caused by an earthquake as they evacuate to safer grounds at Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Sunday December 3, 2023. (Photo: AP)

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 3:05 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 3:07 PM

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Philippine islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

On Saturday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck off the cost of the island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

