S Korea logs longest streak of tropical nights

Women use umbrellas to shield from the sun at a market in Seoul in August. AFP

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:18 PM

South Korea recorded its longest streak of tropical nights this year, as a prolonged heat wave continued to grip the country throughout August, the state weather agency said Sunday.

The number of tropical nights reached 20.2 days this year, outnumbering 16.8 days in 1994 and 16.7 days in 2018 since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began compiling the data in 1973, according to the KMA.

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when the nighttime temperatures stay above 25 C from 6:01 pm to 9 am the following day, Yonhap reported, citing the KMA.