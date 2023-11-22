Russia says it will respond if Finland closes remaining border posts

We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
Russia will "of course" respond if Finland closes the remaining border posts between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Zakharova did not say what Moscow's reaction would be.
She was responding to reporters' questions after Finland last week closed four border stations in response to a surge in asylum seekers who it said were being funnelled there by Russia - an accusation that Moscow has denied.
ALSO READ:
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
The leaders of the world's biggest economies shake hands and smile as they meet at a historic estate in California for their first talks in a year
For decades after independence, India’s approach to the world was shaped by its historical experience of colonialism
Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident
The ongoing blockade of Gaza has segregated and traumatised the enclave’s 2.3 million inhabitants, depriving them of basic necessities
According to media reports, the man has been taken into custody
The 250 GTO sports car becomes the second most expensive car ever sold at an auction