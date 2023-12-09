'RIP Ajmal': Man posts own obituary on Instagram, dies by suicide minutes later

It bridges the chasm between theoretical knowledge and practical application and instils a lifelong learning mindset that stays through the prime of productivity
A 28-year-old man from Kerala died by suicide after putting up an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page, police said.
Ajmal Shereef was found dead inside a room at his house at around 6.30pm on Friday, they added.
"The family said he was a bit depressed as he could not secure a good job," police said.
A postmortem was conducted, after which the body was handed over to relatives.
The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14,000 followers.
Before taking the extreme step, Ajmal had put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003', the authority said.
