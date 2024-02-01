UAE

Reliance discusses majority stake in Disney India merger talks

Bodhi Tree is also in talks to take an additional stake of 7-9 per cent in the merged entity

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 10:49 AM

Walt Disney and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance are continuing talks for an India merger, with Reliance likely to take a roughly 51-54 per cent stake in the merged entity, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Bodhi Tree, which is a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, Uday Shankar, is also in talks to take an additional stake of 7-9 per cent in merged entity, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

