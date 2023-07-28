Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Should you watch it or skip?

Going by the early reviews, it has struck a chord with critics, while some fans called it Karan Johar's career best film

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 2:36 PM

Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released worldwide. The Karan Johar directorial also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Going by the early reviews, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has struck a chord with critics, while some fans called it Karan Johar's “career best film.” Johar has made a comeback after almost seven years with this movie.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh said that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is "a well-packaged entertainer."

He wrote, “Karan Johar gets it right with RRKPK [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani]… A well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, and music seamlessly… Ranveer Singh is fantastic, Alia Bhatt superb… Has merits to emerge a success story.”

Film critic Sumit Kadel described Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a “phenomenal progressive family entertainer.”

According to Sumit, Johar has weaved magic on screen, and the film will surely rank amongst his “career Top-3 best directorial.”

For the veteran actors, he added, "Dharmendra is best, while Jaya and Shabana are (red heart emoji). The entire cast is terrific."

Thanking Johar, he said, "The writers have given Karan one of his best scripts that corrects the course of some of his past narratives and Karan only elevates his storytelling to new heights! Karan’s passion, Alia’s spark, Ranveer’s energy is unmatched. Go and laugh your heart out and cry with family and friends in this beautiful Ranveer-Alia show! Must watch because 'hawaon ka rukh badal raha hai’ (the winds are changing its direction). Thank You, Karan."

Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal has given 4 out of 5 stars to Karan Johar’s comeback project. Terming it KJo’s “career best film”, Jaiswal highlighted how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doesn’t restrict itself to just one subject, instead, it is filled with many layers and diversity.

As per Film Companion, the film “is a vindication of their (Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s) comfortable chemistry.”

Fans are also loving Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration.

A fan wrote, “My Bollywood heart is so happy after a long time.”

Some said that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is “another slap to haters who were saying their couple won't create magic on screen.”

A user wrote, “This is the most ‘Bollywood’ bollywood can ever be.”

“I came for Alia Bhatt but Ranveer Singh is stealing the show,” read a comment.

Another said, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani “has a dose of everything: emotions, drama, comedy, romance.”

The ensemble star cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also includes Namit Das, Tota Roy Choudhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand.

