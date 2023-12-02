UAE

Philippines: Tsunami warning issued as 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes nation

The quake struck at 10.37pm and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometres

By AP

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 7:31 PM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at 10.37pm and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

