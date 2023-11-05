Philippines: Radio broadcaster killed in his studio, say police

File photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 9:51 AM Last updated: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 9:52 AM

A radio broadcaster was fatally shot inside his studio in the Philippines on Sunday, police said, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

Juan Jumalon, 57, was in his home-based radio station on the southern island of Mindanao when a gunman shot him in the head, said Captain Deore Ragonio, police chief in Calamba municipality in Misamis Occidental province.

The suspect gained entry to the studio by pretending to want to make an on-air announcement, a police statement said.

He escaped and Jumalon was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement said.

Jumalon is the fourth journalist killed since President Ferdinand Marcos took office in June of 2022, the National Union of Journalists said.

The archipelago nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and their killers often go unpunished.

Radio broadcasters outside the capital are frequently the target.

Jumalon used the name "DJ Johnny Walker" at his Cebuano-language 94.7 Gold FM Calamba station.

Ragonio said police were investigating a motive for the killing. They were not aware of any previous threats against Jumalon's life.

"He tackles mostly current events and is not known to have criticised anyone in his broadcasts," Ragonio told AFP.

The broadcasts are also aired on the station's Facebook page, which has 2,400 followers.

ALSO READ: