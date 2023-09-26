Philippines President Marcos rejects proposal to lower rice tariffs

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday rejected a proposal to reduce tariffs on imported rice as world prices of the grain are expected to go down, his office said in a statement.
The decision followed a meeting on Tuesday among the country's economic and agriculture officials, including Marcos who is also the agriculture secretary.
The finance and economic planning departments earlier proposed a tariff reduction to between zero and 10%, from the current 35%, for rice imports as the government seeks to ease pressure on inflation.
The Philippines is one of the world's biggest importers of the grain, often buying most of its import requirements from Vietnam.
Marcos said that due to forecasts that world prices for rice would fall, now was "not the right time to lower tariffs".
"Tariffs are generally lowered when the price is going up."
