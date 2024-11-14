Philippines' Marcos says he disagrees with China's definition of sovereign territory

Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, in March this year. Reuters File Photo

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he disagreed with what China had defined as its sovereign territory in the South China Sea, weighing in on his country's protest over Beijing's drawing of baselines at a disputed shoal.

"Our position remains the same," Marcos said, a day after the Philippines' summoned China's ambassador to protest over what Beijing declared were its territorial waters.