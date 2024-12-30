Philippines: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Luzon

Luzon is the largest island of the Philippines and it is the site of the country's capital Manila
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
No reports of damages or casualties were immediately available.
