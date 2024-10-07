Philippines ex-president Duterte to run for Davao city mayor

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte in a 2018 file photo. — AFP

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte registered his candidacy on Monday to run for mayor of the southern city of Davao in midterm polls due next year.

Davao is the family stronghold of Duterte, who as president, launched a deadly drug war in 2016 that is the subject of local and international investigations.

His decision to run for mayor follows a bitter, public fall-out with the family of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos ahead of presidential elections in 2028.

"I want to serve you," 79-year-old Duterte, the father of Vice-President Sara Duterte, told reporters after submitting his candidacy documents in Davao City.

His running mate will be his son and incumbent Davao mayor, Sebastian Duterte, and he said he planned to make Davao "better than yesterday".

The former president's decision to run is seen as a move to galvanise support for his daughter Sara, who is widely expected to run for president in 2028.

The 2025 midterm vote is crucial for both the Duterte and the Marcos families as they seek to shore up their support bases before that race.