Philippines: Ex-president Duterte taken to hospital after accident at home

Senator Bong Go, his trusted aide, was among those who accompanied him

Photo: Facebook
Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM

Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM

The Philippines' former president Rodrigo Duterte was taken to a hospital on Friday after a minor accident at his home in the province of Davao.

The 78-year-old Duterte — who was seen walking with a cane — slipped and fell in his room at home, according to an update shared by Senator Bong Go, his trusted aide.

Go said he was among those who accompanied the former president to the hospital. Duterte had to undergo an X-ray and thorough medical check-up.

"Thank God, his X-ray is okay," the senator said in Filipino. No other complications were found as a result of the accident.

Photo: Facebook
After the check at Davao Doctors Hospital, Duterte even granted some picture-taking with nurses and healthcare staff.

Photo: Facebook
