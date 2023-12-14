Philippines deports 180 Chinese nationals over trafficking, online scam operations

She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust
The Philippines deported 180 Chinese nationals on Thursday after they were detained in a raid on a suspected trafficking and online scam operation in Manila, officials said.
Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino nationals were among the nearly 600 people found inside a compound during the operation in October.
A massage parlour, karaoke rooms and a restaurant were found in the building operated by a business that authorities said was licensed as an Internet gaming company.
Several women were "rescued" during the raid, police said.
The deported Chinese nationals did not have work permits and had been "engaging in online scams", presidential anti-organised crime commission undersecretary Gilberto Cruz told AFP.
Cruz said more foreigners detained in the raid would be deported in the coming weeks.
International concern has been growing over Internet scams in the Asia-Pacific region, often staffed by trafficking victims tricked or coerced into promoting bogus crypto investments.
Senator Risa Hontiveros previously warned that "scam call centres" were operating in the Philippines and employing foreigners trafficked into the country.
In its 2023 human trafficking report, the US State Department said the Philippines "did not vigorously investigate or prosecute labour trafficking crimes that occurred within" the country.
"Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns," it said.
ALSO READ:
She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust
The UK prime minister says it is important to learn lessons from what had happened
The cost-of-living financial requirement will apply to new permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024
In recent years, there is increased awareness and acknowledgment of the importance of maintaining emotional and mental balance to function in a high-strung world
While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
In mid-November, a half-dozen local and state police officers allegedly hatched a plot to steal a large shipment of drugs from a warehouse where traffickers were storing it
The cover illustration for Asterix and Cleopatra by Albert Uderzo shows he ancient Egyptian ruler with Asterix and Obelix
This comes as human rights are challenged in the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict in Ukraine, internal conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan and in a host of other places