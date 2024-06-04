Philippines cancels 29 domestic flights due to volcano eruption

President Mohamed Muizzu has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports, a spokesman for his office said in a statement
About 29 flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the Philippines have been cancelled due to the eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island, according to state news agency (PNA), citing the Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday (June 4).
On Monday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level of Mt. Kanlaon from Level 1 to Level 2 due to an "explosive eruption "that lasted 6 minutes.
The volcanic eruption sent a plume of ash and steam five kilometres (three miles) into the sky, the volcanology agency said.
Aviation authorities advised pilots to avoid flying near the volcano's summit as ejecta from sudden phreatic eruptions could be hazardous.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's Mount Ibu volcano erupted on Tuesday (June 4), spewing thick columns of grey ash five km (three miles) into the sky.
There were no immediate reports of evacuations but all activities are barred within seven kilometres (4.4 miles) of the crater.
