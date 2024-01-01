UAE

Philippines: 2 dead, 231 injured in New Year fireworks, celebrations

Victims range between 11 months to 76 years old

Web Desk
Photo: Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2024. Reuters
Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 2:01 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 2:05 PM

Two people have died, 231 were injured in the Philippines on Monday in New Year celebrations, as per the Department of Health.

One of the deaths reported was due to firecrackers, while the other happened because of a stray bullet.

The youngest injury so far is an 11 months old baby whose face and right eye were burnt by an illegal piccolo lit on the street. So far, there have been three amputation cases.

Earlier, the authority reported 116 injuries in firework-related incidents. These victims were reported to range between 11 months to 76 years old. Majority of the cases are said to be males.

