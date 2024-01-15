Party of Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif launches election campaign

People walk past a banner of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) party with an image of former prime minister of Pakistan and candidate Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on January 9, 2024 ahead of Pakistan's upcoming general election. — AFP file

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:30 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:31 PM

The party of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, considered the front-runner to win upcoming general elections, launched its campaign for the February 8 polls on Monday.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also considered his political heir, started the party's campaign at a rally in the eastern city of Okara in Punjab province.

"The more you vote for us the more you will see your household expenses going down," she said amid inflation that has been hovering around 30% in recent months.

Sharif, who returned from self-exile in London late last year, has pledged to rebuild the country's $350 billion economy, which is battling high inflation, an unstable currency and low foreign exchange reserves, despite averting a debt default with an IMF bailout last summer.

Major players such as the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto have already begun campaigns, but these have been muted compared to past polls.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has started its campaign late, while Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says it is not being allowed rallies by the authorities.