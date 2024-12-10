Pakistan's ex-spy chief indicted on charges of engaging in politics

Pakistan's former spy chief and ex-army general Faiz Hamid. — File photo

Pakistan's former spy chief and ex-army general Faiz Hamid has been indicted on a series of charges, the military said on Tuesday.

The indictment includes engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act. Hamid also faces an investigation into the attacks against military installations on May 9, 2023, the military said in a statement.

Thousands of supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan rampaged through scores of military installations and offices to protest against his arrest.

Khan and dozens of his party leaders and supporters were last week indicted by an anti-terrorism court on charges of inciting the supporters to assault the military installations, including its headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan, 72, and his associates have denied the charges.