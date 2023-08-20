UAE

Pakistani murderer on the run nabbed from Gulf country through Interpol

The accused had committed the murder in 2020 over a 'matrimonial issue'

By APP

Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 9:05 PM

Pakistani police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender through Interpol from a gulf country.

According to details, the accused had killed the victim in 2020 over a matrimonial issue, and a case was registered against him with Kot Mubarak police station. He then fled the country.

Inspector legal Asif Iqbal Rana under the directions of District Police Officer DG Khan Hassan Afzal got issued the red warrant against the offender and arrested him from the gulf country with the help of Interpol.

DPO said that providing justice was top priority and added that scope against criminal gangs involved in murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes has been tightened and various teams formed for the arrest of the accused.

