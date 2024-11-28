Pakistani journalist probing Imran Khan protest casualties charged with terrorism, says lawyer

Matiullah Jan, a journalist and columnist, gestures during an interview at his office in Islamabad, on March 13, 2019. — Reuters file

A Pakistani journalist investigating claims of casualties in a protest march demanding the release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan was picked up off the street on Wednesday night and charged with terrorism, according to a colleague and his lawyer.

Television host Matiullah Jan is known as a critic of the military's influence in Pakistani politics.

Hours before being picked up, he had done a TV show where he read from what he said were hospital records contradicting the government's denial that live ammunition had been used when security forces dispersed the protest, or that any protesters had been killed.

Jan's colleague Saqib Bashir said on Thursday that they had both been picked up by men wearing black uniforms from the car park of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

They were blindfolded and bundled into a car, he said, adding: "We were collecting data on the casualties."

Bashir was dropped off in a street three hours later.

Jan's son Abd-u-Razaq confirmed the account in a video statement, demanding authorities release his father.

His lawyer Imaan Mazari, however, said he had been charged with terrorism, drug peddling and attacking police.

"It is no less than a joke," she said. "There is not an iota of truth in these charges."

Bashir said Jan's family had been given access to him at a police lock-up on Thursday morning. Neither Islamabad police nor the Information Ministry responded to a request for a comment. Jan had also cast doubt on official assertions that some security personnel had died after being run over by a vehicle in the protesters' convoy. Thousands of supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had over the weekend stormed Islamabad. The government said they had killed four security officers. The PTI said hundreds of protesters had been shot, and between eight and 40 killed. The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed "grave alarm" over Jan's "abduction" and demanded his immediate release.

Jan had also been abducted for around 12 hours during Khan's rule in 2020.