Pakistan: Security at Adiala jail beefed up due to serious threat

Security has been beefed up at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail owing to a serious security threat, with additional contingents being deployed around the premises, ARY News reported on Saturday.
Barbed wire has been installed outside the prison and check posts have been set up on the road leading to the facility.
According to ARY News, banners announcing the prohibition of jail visits are prominently displayed at the main gate.
Jail officials have confirmed that only authorised individuals are permitted to visit Adiala Jail, with media vans instructed to park two kilometres away from the premises.
Last week, in a joint operation, the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an attempt to attack Adiala Jail and arrested three terrorists with explosives and the jail map.
