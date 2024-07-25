Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in some parts as PTI plans to hold nationwide protests

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Punjab and Islamabad amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plans to hold protests across the nation on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure allows the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on the assembly of four or more people in an area for a specific period of time.
On July 21, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that people across the country would hold a protest on July 26 for the release of political prisoners, including party founder Imran Khan, to reclaim the mandate.
PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance known as Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), said on Tuesday the alliance was planning to hold a major protest on July 26 for the release of political prisoners. He had claimed that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would extend his support to the protest.
The order released by the home department said, "Now therefore, government of the Punjab ... prohibits all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab with effect from July 26-28."
Meanwhile, Islamabad district administration in a press release said Section 144 was in effect and no rally or protest will be permitted.
The press release said, "Violation of Section 144 cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Action will be taken in case of violation of law. In view of the protest, a force of Islamabad police has been deployed. Citizens should avoid being part of any illegal activities."
Furthermore, the Islamabad police also issued a warning, saying that no gathering was permitted without taking permission, according to the Dawn report.
ALSO READ:
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap