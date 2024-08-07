Pakistan says it 'stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh'

People celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan said on Wednesday it "stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh" after the prime minister fled the country following weeks of protest and civil unrest.

"We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future," said a statement from the foreign ministry of Pakistan, from which Bangladesh won independence in 1971.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her ouster.

The flight into exile ended a 15-year second stint in power for Hasina, who has ruled for 20 of the last 30 years as leader of the political movement inherited from her father, assassinated with most of his family in a 1975 coup.

