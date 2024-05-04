Pakistan records 'wettest April' in more than 60 years

With hundreds of arrests made at other universities, students from Mexico's largest university camped out in solidarity
Pakistan experienced its wettest April since 1961 this year, with the country receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the meteorological department said in a report.
April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, "excessively above" the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan's metrology department said late Friday in its monthly climate report. The report described last month as the "wettest April since 1961".
The mission titled ICUBE-Q will be launched on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan
As the climate warms due to the burning of fossil fuels, heatwaves are lasting longer and reaching greater peaks as average temperatures rise
Schools in Delhi-NCR that received threat emails closed as a precaution; children sent home
Around nine schools have received bomb threats so far, according to a Delhi Fire official; search operations underway
Demonstrators had vowed they would fight any eviction as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'
Lawyers from two countries clashed at the court this month, with Nicaragua saying Germany was 'pathetic' for providing weapons to Israel and aid to Gazans