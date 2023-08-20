Pakistan: President Arif Alvi denies signing of key laws

For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that he did not sign key laws.
The President denied the signing of Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.
On social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the president said that he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.
ALSO READ:
For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy
The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020