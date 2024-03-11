Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet to take oath today

Pakistan President Arif Alvi (R) administers the oath of office to Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Photo: AP

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 12:39 PM

Pakistan federal cabinet is set to take oath on Monday following days of consultation on its formations, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the President's House, with newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath.

Initially, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to keep his cabinet small, however, more ministers will be inducted in the second phase, the sources said.

The sources added that former finance minister Ishaq Dar will be given the portfolio of the foreign minister in the new cabinet, while Tariq Fatemi will be taking oath as a special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs.

Moreover, the Finance Ministry will be overseen by Aurangzeb Khan, while former Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will be given the Interior Ministry, according to Geo News.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law will be handed over to veteran Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Tarar, Attaullah Tarar will be the information minister; and Khawaja Asif will spearhead the Defense Ministry, as per the sources.

The portfolio of the Petroleum Ministry will be given to Musadik Malik, while the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication will be led by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the sources added.

Ahad Cheema will be inducted as an adviser to the prime minister for the Establishment Division, while former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal and PML-Quaid's Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also join the federal cabinet, Geo News reported.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Abdul Aleem Khan and PML-N politician Amir Muqam are expected to be included in the federal cabinet too.

Moreover, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also be given two ministries in the federal cabinet.

The oath ceremony comes a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz took the oath of office as the 24th premier of the country, while President Zardari was sworn in as the head of state a day ago.

