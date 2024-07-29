Pakistan: PIA air hostess caught red-handed smuggling Saudi riyals, US dollars

The quake was at a depth of 10 km
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess was caught red-handed by Customs officials for attempting to smuggle foreign currency at Allama Iqbal International Airport.
She was offloaded after suspicion and Customs officials recovered 140,000 Saudi riyals ($37,000) concealed in her socks. The air hostess was found with US dollars and Saudi riyals, amounting to millions of Pakistani rupees. She hid the currencies in various parts of her body.
The incident took place when the air hostess was scheduled to fly from Lahore to Jeddah on a PIA flight. Suspicious customs officials, in collaboration with FIA immigration, offloaded her from the flight.
Upon conducting a thorough search, they discovered the riyals and US dollars. After a case was registered, she was handed over to the investigation team. Deputy Collector Customs said strict measures are being implemented to prevent currency smuggling, including zero-tolerance and 100 per cent checking protocols.
According to local media, intelligence reports regarding the smuggling of Saudi riyals prompted a thorough check of the national airline's crew, reaffirming the authorities' commitment to preventing such incidents and ensuring the public's safety.
ALSO READ:
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday
The Park Fire burned more than 350,000 acres as of Saturday evening, forcing 4,000 people to evacuate
The astronauts are seen training and carrying an 'Olympic torch'
South Korea's sports ministry has asked the foreign ministry to 'deliver a strong protest to the French side' over the issue
Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO Monir Anastas said the 'inscription is a message of hope to our people in Gaza, who are fleeing bombs with no shelter, no food or water'