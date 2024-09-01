Pakistan: Peshawar emerges as 'epicentre' of mpox as tally reaches five

Photo: AFP

Amid growing concerns over the new strain of mpox virus, Pakistan's Peshawar city has started emerging as the 'epicentre' of the virus, as the fifth mpox case was recorded on Sunday, Geo News reported.

The latest patient, a 47-year-old man, tested positive after being isolated by Border Health Services staff on August 29. He had returned from the Gulf region. This has also raised concerns about the virus's spread from travellers arriving from the Middle East.

"This is the fifth mpox case reported this year (in the country) and the fourth since WHO declared mpox a global health emergency," said Federal Director General of Health Dr Shabana Saleem on Sunday.

"The virus's re-emergence in Peshawar raises serious concerns about its transmission and demands immediate action."

Saleem also expressed the need for vigilance and highlighted that all recent cases have involved individuals with a history of travel to the Gulf.

"Peshawar appears to be turning into an epicentre for mpox cases," she stated. "This trend is alarming, and we are doubling our efforts to prevent further spread."

Meanwhile, authorities have ramped up measures to contain the virus, with stringent screening protocols now enforced at all airports, as reported by Geo News.

"We are not taking any chances. Effective screening systems are operational across the country," Saleem assured, noting the government's commitment to safeguarding public health.

Federal and provincial health officials are also coordinating closely to monitor the situation, ensuring that all necessary steps are taken swiftly.

"We are working round the clock to ensure all preventive measures are in place and effective," the Federal Director General of Health added. "The Ministry of Health is continuously monitoring the situation, and we are prepared to respond to any developments immediately.