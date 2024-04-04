Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI party cancels April 6 protest

Imran Khan. Photo File

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced the cancellation of its much-hyped public gathering, poised to be held at Parade Ground in Islamabad on April 6, Geo News reported.

In a post on X, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Wednesday the decision has been taken in view of the Laylat-ul-Qadr — the blessed night that Muslims seek in the odd-numbered nights of the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He also urged supporters to pray for the release and safety of all party workers and leaders including PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

Last month, the PTI announced plans to stage a grand power show in Parade Ground to ensure the release of the party founder, who has been behind bars since August last year in different cases ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also directed authorities in the federal capital to grant permission to the to hold a public gathering in the federal capital.

"One's right of assembly cannot be taken away," IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on March 27 while hearing PTI's petition seeking the court's permission to hold a public rally in Islamabad.

The decision to call off the power show came two days after the PTI secured major relief from the court as the IHC suspended Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, sentences in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on Monday that appeal against the conviction would be fixed for hearing after Eid holidays, Geo News reported.

Accountability court's Judge Muhammad Bashir sentenced Khan and Bushra to 14 years in prison with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana reference in January.

The judge had also disqualified the former prime minister for 10 years while handing over a fine of PKR 1.57 billion-- PKR 787 million each--to the couple.

