Pakistan: Imran Khan granted bail in 12 cases linked to May 9 riots

An anti-terrorism court granted him and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former foreign minister of Pakistan, bail

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 12:07 PM

Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 12:30 PM

Former Pakistan PM and PTI founder Imran Khan has been granted bail in 12 cases linked to the May 9 riots on February 10, 2024.

An anti-terrorism court granted him and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former foreign minister of Pakistan, bail.

According to local media, the court said that there was no justification to keep the former PM in custody, after which all the accused in the case were granted bail.

Imran Khan has also been granted bail in GHQ and Army Museum attack cases.

