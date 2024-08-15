Pakistan: Heavy rains, floods, landslides forecast until August 18

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Faisalabad on August 5. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:39 PM

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for more rain, wind, and thundershowers with potential heavy rainfall in several regions across the country until August 18.

The expected rainfall could lead to urban flooding, increased water flow in rivers and streams, landslides, and mudflows in hilly areas, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The NDMA has instructed all relevant authorities to be on high alert and mobilise resources to ensure a rapid response to any emergencies. Tourists are advised to avoid travelling to the affected areas during this period.

