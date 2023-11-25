Pakistan: Court to hear Imran Khan's appeal against Toshakhana corruption case verdict next week

India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A top Pakistani court on Saturday decided to take up next week for hearing appeals by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against his verdict in the Toshakhana corruption case, including his disqualification by the election commission.
Khan was convicted on August 5 in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for hiding the proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from the Toshakhana at cheaper rates. He was arrested on the same day and incarcerated.
However, the 41-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party challenged his conviction in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which accepted his post-arrest bail on Aug 29 but the conviction was intact.
Now the IHC fixed November 30 as the date for hearing Khan’s appeals against the punishment awarded to him and the verdict in the Toshakhana case, including his disqualification from contesting elections.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Jehangiri will hear the appeals. The court had also issued notices to the ECP in the last hearing. It is not clear how long the court will take to decide on the appeals.
Khan is still in jail facing Al-Qadir Trust corruption and cipher cases.
Dozens of cases had been filed against him since ouster from power in April last year.
