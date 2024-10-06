E-Paper

Pakistan capital at standstill as Khan supporters protest

Small and scattered convoys pressed in on Islamabad in defiance of the government, which approved troops for deployment on the streets

By AFP

Supporters and activists of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party take part in a protest in Islamabad on October 5, 2024. -- AFP
Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:39 AM

Pakistan's capital was locked down on Saturday, swarmed by security forces with mobile internet cut as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan attempted to seize the streets in protest.

Sidelined by dozens of legal cases, Khan was barred from standing in the February elections that were marred by allegations of rigging.


But his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a crackdown to needle the government with regular demonstrations.

PTI activists began driving to Islamabad on Friday from his powerbase in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but were met with shipping container roadblocks and volleys of tear gas.

On Saturday, small and scattered convoys pressed in on Islamabad in defiance of the government, which approved troops for deployment on the streets -- citing the need to guarantee security ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit due to open on October 15.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi later told local media that more than 550 people were arrested.

Protests were also held in Lahore, however the main motorway linking the eastern megacity to the capital was blocked.

"I am so proud of all our people," said a message from Khan posted on social media site X on Saturday afternoon. "You showed unfaltering resilience and courage as you came out yesterday and overcame unbelievable obstacles."

The social media site X -- formerly Twitter -- has been blocked across Pakistan since after the election, when mobile internet was likewise cut on polling day and PTI allege widespread vote tampering took place.


