Pakistan: Bomb blast rips through a rally, killing 10 and wounding over 50

A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding more than 50, police said.
Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.
He said some of the wounded were taken to the city's main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.
Rehman is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad. It is not known whether Rehman was present. Meetings are being organized across the country to mobilize supporters for the coming elections.
