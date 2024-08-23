E-Paper

Pakistan: At least 11 policemen killed in robbery attack

The incident took place in the southern Pakistani district of Rahim Yar Khan

By Reuters

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 8:02 AM

Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM

Robbers armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 11 officers and wounding others, the police and interior ministry said.

The incident took place in the southern Pakistani district of Rahim Yar Khan.


A police statement said the robbers attacked two police patrols near the border between two provinces.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pakistan's interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered police leadership to take swift action to chase and arrest the culprits.

The interior ministry put the death toll at 11. Police said they could confirm nine dead and they were waiting for more details.

The border region is considered a no-go area for citizens. Police and other law enforcement agencies do not have much control of the area, which a large number of gangs use as a safe haven.

