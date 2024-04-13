Pakistan: At least 14 killed by lightning in two major provinces

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 6:15 PM

Lightning has killed at least 14 people in Balochistan and Punjab in Pakistan as torrential rains battered the provinces, media reports said on Saturday.

The district disaster management authorities have been alerted while Chief Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti has ordered action to remove encroachments from all natural drainage channels, he said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said more rain was expected in a number of areas.

