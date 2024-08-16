Pakistan: 5 bullet-riddled bodies found hanging from electric pole

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 7:53 PM

The bullet-riddled bodies of five people were found hanging from an electric pole in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, government officials said.

The bodies were discovered early morning near a college in Dalbandin city, close to the borders with Afghanistan and Iran in Balochistan province, where militant groups have waged a long and bloody insurgency.

"Five bullet-ridden bodies were found hanging from an electric pylon," Attiq Shahwani, a senior government official in the area, told AFP.

"They have been shifted to a local hospital. Doctors have ascertained that the cause of death is multiple bullet wounds, mostly in the chest area."

He said the men were likely killed on Thursday.