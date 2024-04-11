Pakistan: 17 dead, 41 injured in truck crash

Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
A truck travelling to a shrine in southwestern Pakistan has crashed, with at least 17 killed and 41 injured.
The crash occurred around 5 pm GMT on Wednesday night in Hub district of Balochistan province, District Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed told AFP.
According to Ahmed, "the truck was overspeeding and it went out of the driver's control while negotiating a turn" and fell into a ravine while approaching the shrine.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Shaukat Jalbani, the deputy medical superintendent of Hub's main hospital, confirmed the count of the dead. He added that most of the injured were sent to Karachi for treatment.
In Pakistan, high fatality accidents are common with low safety measures, poor driver training and transport infrastructure.
In January 2023, 41 people were killed when their passenger bus, which was also loaded with containers of flammable oil, plunged into a ravine in Balochistan province and burst into flames.
ALSO READ:
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students
FSB says they were involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall attack
It was his first appearance at a public royal event since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tells an opposition rally in New Delhi that the prime minister is trying match-fixing in this election