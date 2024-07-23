Over 2,500 arrested in Bangladesh protests

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 6:11 PM

The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest.

At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals.

What began as demonstrations against politicised admission quotas for sought-after government jobs snowballed last week into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A curfew was imposed and soldiers deployed across the South Asian country. A nationwide internet blackout drastically restricted the flow of information.

The student group leading the demonstrations suspended its protests Monday for 48 hours, with its leader saying they had not wanted reform "at the expense of so much blood".

Nahid Islam -- who has told AFP he fears for his life -- extended the halt on Tuesday evening by another 48 hours, taking it to Friday.

Restrictions remained in place after the army chief said the situation had been brought "under control".

The telecommunications minister said broadband internet would be restored on Tuesday evening, although he made no mention of mobile internet -- a key communication method for protest organisers.

And officials said an afternoon break in the curfew would be extended to five hours on Wednesday to help citizens obtain daily necessities, with banks re-opening for the first time.

There was a heavy military presence in Dhaka, with bunkers set up at some intersections and key roads blocked with barbed wire.

But more people were on the streets, as were hundreds of rickshaws.

"I did not drive rickshaws the first few days of curfew, But today I didn't have any choice," rickshaw driver Hanif told AFP.

"If I don't do it, my family will go hungry."

Nahid, the head of Students Against Discrimination, the main group organising the protests, said there would be no protests during the 48-hour extension.

"Our demand is the government restore the internet, withdraw the curfew, reopen campuses and protect the students protesters", he said, including "returning" four missing co-ordinators from his organisation.

While order has largely been restored across Bangladesh, Mubashar Hasan, a Sydney-based expert on Bangladeshi politics, told AFP the crackdown would further taint the government's global image.

It would be "perceived further as a government that not only criminalises politics, it uses its own security forces to shoot down protesters, its own citizens".

The authorities' response to the protests has been widely criticised.

"Young people are being killed at random every day. Hospitals do not reveal the number of wounded and dead," Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus told AFP.

The respected 84-year-old economist is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering microfinance bank but Hasina has accused him of "sucking blood" from the poor.

The United Nations said it had expressed "serious concern" to Bangladesh authorities over "disturbing reports" of vehicles with UN markings being used during the crackdown. Bangladesh is a key contributor to UN peacekeeping missions and has such equipment in its military inventories.

Government officials have repeatedly blamed the protesters and opposition for the unrest.

More than 1,200 people detained over the course of the violence -- nearly half the 2,580 total -- were held in Dhaka and its rural and industrial areas, according to police officials who spoke to AFP.