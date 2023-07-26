Omani poet Hilalah Al Hamadani passes away 3 days after delivering baby

Here is a list of countries that have condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark
Popular Omani poet Hilalah Al Hamadani passed away on Wednesday morning, three days after delivering a baby, Omani media reported.
Al Hamadani had taken part in the television show Million's Poet in Abu Dhabi. Her passing away shocked the Arab world with tributes pouring in.
Al Hamadani had become the first female poet from Oman and the region to participate in the Million's Poet in 2007.
