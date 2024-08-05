Number of Chinese couples getting married falls to 12-year low, data shows

Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio
The number of Chinese couples who got married in the first half of this year fell to its lowest level since 2013, official data showed, as more young people deferred nuptials amid a slowing economy and a rise in living costs.
The number of marriages in China is closely tied to the number of births, and the decline is likely to upset policymakers trying hard to boost the population which has been shrinking for two consecutive years.
A total of to 3.43 million couples tied the knot in the first six months of the year, a drop of 498,000 from the same year-ago period, the data on marriage registrations showed.
Marriage is seen as a prerequisite for having children due to widespread incentives and policies, including a requirement for parents to present a marriage certificate to register their child and receive state benefits.
Many young Chinese are opting to stay single or delay getting married due to poor job prospects and worries about the future as growth in the world's second largest economy slows.
Marriage rates have been declining in China since 2014. While there was a slight pick up in 2023 due to pent-up demand after the easing of pandemic restrictions, the rate this year is expected to drop to its lowest since 1980, demographic expert He Yafu told state backed newspaper the Global Times.
Reasons for the decline in marriage registrations include a decrease in the number of young people, a higher number of males in the marriageable population versus females, the high cost of marriage, and changing attitudes, He said.
"The declining trend in China's birth rate in the long run will be difficult to fundamentally change unless substantial childbirth support policies are implemented in the future to address this challenge," He said.
China's Civil Affairs University announced a new undergraduate marriage program to develop marriage-related industries and culture, drawing scorn from social media users who questioned the need for such a course as marriage rates decline.
Jaishankar confirms Hasina is in India, where she fled on Monday as protesters stormed her palace
Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable, says Justice Minister Heidi Alexander
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities