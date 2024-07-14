North Korea's Kim sacks 'irresponsible' officials over new town project

Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sacked or demoted some senior officials for their "irresponsible" handling of his flagship project to build a new town in the country's north, state media KCNA said on Sunday.
Kim announced the decision while visiting Samjiyon, where North Korea has been building what it called a "socialist utopia" and "a model of highly-civilised mountain city" with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.
While praising builders for their achievements so far, Kim said the irresponsibility of senior officials had caused a series of serious deviations including poor construction work and financial losses.
He singled out Ri Sun Chol, minister of state construction control who was appointed in September, as a "good-for-nothing person" who has never even been to the site since December, suspending him and calling for a formal investigation.
Kim also suspended all members of a construction inspection committee for the project, demoted a ruling Worker's Party official responsible for the matter, and vowed to reexamine vice premier and others over their neglect of duty.
"Going round the newly-built hotels for domestic tourists, he severely pointed out that their construction was carried out at an outdated and backward level," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
"Those new buildings have to be remodelled and, consequently, this problem badly affects the general long-term plan for the city development, bringing economic losses."
Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Strip; some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister