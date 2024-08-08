New Zealand PM calls on Indian President Murmu; discusses regional and global security

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand’s Prime Minister. Reuters File Photo

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on President Droupadi Murmu and held discussions on issues ranging from cultural ties to regional and global security.

President Murmu, who is on a three-nation visit currently, reached New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand called on President Droupadi Murmu. Both the leaders held discussions on various issues ranging from deepening cultural ties to commitment for regional and global security," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Earlier, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters called on President Murmu.

Both leaders acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations and deliberated upon ways of enhancing cooperation in several areas

Moreover, they also laid a wreath at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro warmly received President Murmu, who was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony in Wellington. She was also accorded the Guard of Honour.

Today, in a special briefing, the MEA said that India and New Zealand are set to ink an agreement on customs procedures, to bolster trade ties.

MEA Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar on Thursday said that both countries are interested in helping the farmers of both countries to export fruits and vegetables.

"During this visit, we are signing one particular agreement on customs procedures which would certainly assist trade between the two countries and we wish to proceed step by step to see what other things we can do. Certainly, on both sides, we are both interested in helping our farmers to export things like fruits and vegetables to one another at the moment," Secretary East said at a special briefing on President Murmu's visit to New Zealand. During her State visit, President Murmu will hold a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Before New Zealand, the President visited Fiji, where she was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji.' Indian President Droupadi Murmu. AFP File Photo President Murmu called it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations. President Murmu departed from New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste, according to MEA.

In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.