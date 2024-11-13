New Zealand plans to limit online casino gambling licences, ban ads aimed at children

File photo used for illustrative purpose only

New Zealand on Wednesday proposed to limit the number of licenses for online casino gambling operators, require them to set up an age verification system and ban advertisements aimed at children, as it looks to rein in the fast-growing sector.

Offenders will be fined up to NZ$5 million ($3 million), with the new regulatory system expected to be in place from early 2026, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said.

"My goal is not to increase the amount of gambling that is happening online, but to enable New Zealanders who wish to play casino games online to do so more safely than they can today," Van Velden said in a statement.

"Currently, New Zealanders can and do gamble on thousands of offshore gambling websites. By introducing a regulatory system my intention is to channel customers towards up to fifteen licensed operators."

The government in July said it would set up licenses for online casinos, require operators to limit their offerings to online casino games, not sports betting or lottery products, and impose a minimum age of 18 for players. Online casino gambling is currently not regulated in New Zealand and so consumer protection requirements do not apply. With the convenience and accessibility of online platforms and due to the increasing popularity of smartphones, more customers in New Zealand are opting to gamble online, according to research firm Statista. Revenue from such platforms could see an annual growth of around 6% between 2024 and 2029, it said.

Further regulations will be developed based on the existing gambling law that would help finalise rules on advertising and consumer protection requirements, Van Velden said. The government aims to introduce the bill in parliament next year.