New Zealand citizen poisoned by tainted alcohol in Laos returns home

Tourists return from a boat ride along the Nam Song river in Vang Vieng on Sunday. The Laos government said it was "profoundly saddened" by the deaths of foreign tourists in Vang Vieng, with the toll from a suspected methanol poisoning incident now at six. AFP

A New Zealand citizen poisoned after drinking contaminated alcohol at a popular tourist town in Laos has returned home, authorities said on Monday, as Laos pledged to prosecute those responsible for the incident which has killed six tourists.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok has been providing assistance to one New Zealander who we believe to have been poisoned with methanol in Laos. They have now departed Laos and returned home," a New Zealand foreign ministry spokesperson said by email, without providing further details on the person.

Two Danes, two Australians, a Briton and an American have died from methanol poisoning after visiting Vang Vieng, an idyllic town that is popular with foreign backpackers.

Mark Jones, father of 19-year-old Australian Bianca, urged officials in the Southeast Asian country to take strict action so that similar incidents do not repeat.

"We can't have the passing of our daughter's life not lead to change to protect others," Jones told reporters outside the hospital in Bangkok where his daughter had been transferred after falling sick.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the families of Jones and her 19-year-old friend Holly Bowles, to cover the cost of bringing them home, and support initiatives and awareness campaigns. The campaign has raised about A$179,000 as of Monday morning.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government is working closely with the Thai and Laos governments and has offered the assistance of the Australian Federal Police for the investigation.