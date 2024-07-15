E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Nepal's new Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sworn in

The chief of the Communist Party of Nepal -- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) returns as prime minister for the fourth time

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Former prime minister or Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba (C) talks with Communist Party Nepal-Union Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman KP Sharma Oli (R) in Kathmandu on July 2, 2024. -- AFP file
Former prime minister or Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba (C) talks with Communist Party Nepal-Union Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman KP Sharma Oli (R) in Kathmandu on July 2, 2024. -- AFP file

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 11:03 AM

Nepal's Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli was sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday after his communist party forged a coalition government with the centre-left Nepali Congress.

Oli, chief of the second-largest party in the parliament, the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), returns as prime minister for the fourth time.


"I, KP Sharma Oli, in the name of the country and people, pledge that I will be loyal to the constitution... and fulfil my duty as the prime minister," Oli said as President Ram Chandra Poudel administered the oath of office.

First elected as prime minister in 2015, he was reelected in 2018 with a rare majority government, and then reappointed briefly in 2021 in Nepal's often turbulent parliament.


His predecessor and former coalition government ally, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, lost a vote of confidence on Friday, barely 18 months after taking office.

Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla commander better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda ("The Fierce One"), was forced to step down after Oli's party withdrew its support.

Oli instead forged a deal with Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress.

He has promised to yield the post to the former five-time prime minister Deuba, 78, later in the parliamentary term.

The country became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government and the abolishment of the monarchy.

Since then, a revolving door of ageing prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fuelled public perceptions that the government is out of touch with Nepal's pressing problems.



More news from World