Nearly 40% of 3.4 million displaced in Myanmar are children: UN

Residents are helped through flood waters by military personnel in Pyinmana in Myanmar's Naypyidaw region on September 13, following heavy rain in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. AFP File Photo

Children made up nearly 40 per cent of the more than 3.4 million people in Myanmar displaced by civil war and climate change-driven extreme weather, the UN agency for children said on Thursday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021 and launched a crackdown that sparked an armed uprising against the junta's rule.

The Southeast Asian nation was also battered by Typhoon Yagi in September, triggering major floods that killed more than 400 people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

"The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar is reaching a critical inflexion point, with escalating conflict and climate shocks putting children and families at unprecedented risk," Unicef deputy executive director Ted Chaiban said in a statement on Thursday.

"Over 3.4 million people have been displaced across the country, nearly 40 per cent of whom are children."

A man carries a child wearing a raincoat through floodwaters in Taungoo in Myanmar's Bago region on September 12, in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. AFP File Photo

The junta is battling widespread armed opposition to its 2021 coup, and its soldiers have been accused of bloody rampages and using air and artillery strikes to punish civilian communities.

The fighting, as well as severe climate events like Typhoon Yagi, have had a "devastating impact" on children, Chaiban said, leaving them displaced, vulnerable to violence and cut off from health care and education.

He said seven children and two other civilians were killed on November 15 in a strike that hit a Kachin church compound where children were playing football.