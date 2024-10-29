Myanmar's lost generation battles trauma, addiction at jungle rehab

Arecovering drug addict from Myanmar being given acupuncture on their ear during a rehabilitation programme at an undisclosed location in Mae Sot along the Thai-Myanmar border. – AFP

In a drug treatment centre in a wooden stilt house deep in the Thai jungle, young refugees from Myanmar wait patiently for the prick of an acupuncture needle.

They are among the thousands who have become addicted to methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs that have flooded camps housing those forced to flee their homes by Myanmar's civil war.

Myanmar's military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in a February 2021 coup, igniting a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced nearly three million people and triggered a boom in drug production.

A rehabilitation programme across the border in Thailand, run by former addicts, is trying to help stem the rising tide of addiction among young people living in the camps.

"Youths from the camps are hopeless... they don't know what to do. They have no guarantee for jobs and no future," said Marip, a counsellor and former addict, using a pseudonym because of the stigma associated with addiction.

"They end up taking drugs. Drugs are easy to find in the camps," the 34-year-old told AFP at the camp in a remote forest location in Thailand's western province of Tak.

The Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education (DARE) rehabilitation centre, funded by the UN and other aid agencies, uses acupuncture as part of its regimen, along with massages to reduce drug cravings and yoga to help manage intense withdrawal pains.

The group operates in five refugee camps, as well as more than 40 villages in Myanmar's Karen state, and claims a 60 percent success rate for its 90-day treatment programme.

It did not allow AFP to speak to any of its patients or former cases, saying doing so would violate its treatment principles.

More than three years of conflict in Myanmar combined with the easy availability of drugs have created a "perfect storm", Edward Blakely, a director at DARE, told AFP.

"You have two large problems, trauma from people who fled their homes and saw their relatives killed and an abundant supply of drugs and a sense of hopelessness," he said.

The junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing is battling multiple armed groups opposed to its rule across the country.

As well as death and displacement, the conflict has also seen law enforcement wither, enabling drug gangs to ramp up production.

The "Golden Triangle" region where Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet has long been a hub for the illegal drug trade.