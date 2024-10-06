Myanmar junta frees Suu Kyi's ally on health grounds: Source

Zaw Myint Maung, 72, a stalwart of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, was arrested following the military coup in 2021 and later jailed for corruption. — Courtesy eng.mizzima.com

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:13 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:01 PM

A close ally of detained Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was granted amnesty by junta authorities as he battles cancer, a party source said on Sunday.

Zaw Myint Maung, 72, is a stalwart of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party that has been a thorn in the side of the military during its decades of rule.

He was arrested following the military's latest coup in 2021 and later jailed for corruption.

"He was pardoned because of his health situation today," a senior NLD source said, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

Zaw Myint Maung was in an intensive care unit in Mandalay, where he was battling cancer, the source said.

"His condition is 50-50. We are trying to get more information," they said.

Zaw Myint Maung was a former chief minister of the Mandalay region and was detained shortly after the coup that upended a 10-year experiment with democracy in the Southeast Asian nation.

The junta's subsequent crackdown on dissent has decimated the senior ranks of the NLD.