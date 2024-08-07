E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Muhammad Yunus to return to Bangladesh on Thursday: Office

Yunus is currently residing in Europe

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:15 PM

Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus, who is set to lead an interim government after the premier was ousted, will return to Dhaka on Thursday, his office said in a statement.

Yunus, 84, who is currently in Europe, will arrive in the capital Dhaka at 2.10 pm (0810 GMT) on Thursday, his office said.


ALSO READ:


More news from World